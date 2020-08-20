Home Opinions Opportunities are priceless for students in CTE classes Opportunities are priceless for students in CTE classes August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Post office paranoia Opinions Winter creeper in the summertime Opinions Celebrating Hugh’s Bakery and Coffeehouse’s relocation