Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of August, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Valero Renewable Fuels Company, One Valero Way, San Antonio, TX 78249 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: I-1

Proposed Variance: To increase the size allowance from 100 sq fr to 135.24 sq ft for a free standing sign.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1441 South Adams, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 378.44 in the SW quarter of Section 8 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 7th day of August, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 8/13

hspaxlp