Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of August, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Heartland REMC, 4563 E Markle Rd, Markle, IN 46770 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front yard setbacks from 60’ to 50’ along 200 W & 700 N for a shelter building.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 6995 N 200 W, Uniondale, Indiana 46791

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.37 in the NW quarter of Section 35 Township 28N Range 11E in Union Township.

Dated this 7th day of August, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 8/13

hspaxlp