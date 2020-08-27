Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 10th day of September, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of OD, INC., 3540 E 1000 N, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: I-1

Proposed General Development Plan: Proposed regional detention pond.

Common Location: The subject property is located at Southwest corner of 850 N & SR 1, Ossian, Indiana 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 49.11 acres SE/4 21-28N-12E in Jefferson Township of Wells County.

Dated this 21st day of August, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

