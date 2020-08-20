BE IT KNOWN THAT, at a duly constituted meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, on the 10th day of August 2020, Ordinance No. 20-8-2 was duly considered and adopted. The relevant text of Ordinance No. 20-8-2, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and the signature block, is as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED that a new section, Section 70.03, be added to Chapter 70 of the Town Code of Ossian, Indiana as follows:

“SEC. 70.03. REGULATING THE USE OF VEHICLES FOR DWELLING.

A. Use of Vehicles for Dwelling Restricted on Town Streets. No person shall use a Vehicle for Dwelling as follows:

1. Between the hours of 9:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. on all residential Town streets; or

2. At any time within a one block radius of any edge of a lot containing a park, school, pre-school, or daycare facility.

Nothing herein precludes the enforcement of any other laws such as parking restrictions, including but not limited to, prohibitions on overnight parking.

B. Definitions. As used in this section:

1. Block is defined as 500 feet.

2. Dwelling means more than one of the following activities and when it reasonably appears, in light of all the circumstances, that a person is using a vehicle as a place of residence or accommodation:

Possessing inside or on a vehicle items that are not associated with ordinary vehicle use, such as a sleeping bag, bedroll, blanket, sheet, pillow, kitchen utensils, cookware, cooking equipment, bodily fluids. Obscuring some or all of the vehicle’s windows. Preparing or cooking meals inside or on a vehicle. Sleeping inside a vehicle.

3. Residential street means any street which adjoins one or more single family or multi-family residentially zoned parcel.

4. Vehicle means any motor vehicle, trailer, house car, or trailer coach as defined by the Indiana Vehicle Code.

C. Penalty. See Section 70.99.”

BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED that Section 70.99 Penalty is amended by including the following new subsection:

“(D) Persons who violate Section 70.03 shall be penalized as follows:

(1) First offense: $25.00 fine

(2) Second offense: $50.00 fine

(3) Third and subsequent offenses: $100 fine/offense.”

BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED that appropriate signage shall be erected and maintained in accordance with the foregoing.

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED that this Ordinance amends only that portion of the Town Code specifically listed and shall be effective immediately upon its publication.”

I, Erika Allison, as Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and signature block, is the full, true and complete copy of the Town of Ossian’s Ordinance No. 20-8-2 duly considered and adopted by the Town Council on the 10th day of August 2020, and do further certify that the Ordinance is now on file and record in my office and otherwise as required by applicable law.

WITNESS my hand and official seal of the Town of Ossian, Indiana this 10 day of August 2020.

