STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2020 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2008-EU-000039
IN THE MATTER OF
THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE
OF LILBERN L. ABNER, deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Beth Ann Abner-Dimond, was on the 24th day of August, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Lilbern L. Abner, deceased, who died on the 11th day of March, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 24th day of August, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
nb 8/28,9/4
hspaxlp