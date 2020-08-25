The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed bids for the demolition of unsafe buildings at 107 East Market Street, 109 East Market Street and 422 Hale Street. Bidding instructions and specifications may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bids must be returned to the office of the Clerk Treasurer by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

