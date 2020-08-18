Home Sports Norwell boys’ soccer defeats Wayne in season opener Norwell boys’ soccer defeats Wayne in season opener August 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Mahnensmith’s time 3rd fastest in U.S. Sports Bluffton boys’ tennis team falls at home to Mississinewa Sports WCGS Junior League champions