Nora “Genevieve” Lavins Lohmuller died at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne on Aug. 26, 2020, five days before her 96th birthday. Genevieve was a selfless, loving wife and mother to her 10 children and their families.

She was born to Bernard Sylvester and Nora Genevieve Clancy Lavins in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 31, 1924. She graduated from the Academy of Holy Cross at the age of 16 and then attended Trinity College in Washington. She majored in biology and minored in chemistry.

While in college during World War II, she worked in the offices of the War Production Board and the National Bureau of Standards. At the NBS, she helped develop proximity fuses and assembled transistors and electronic elements. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a bacteriologist testing the drug penicillin in clinical trials.

In 1950, she married Herbert Wendel Lohmuller, M.D., of Philadelphia, and assisted in his private medical practice there. When Dr. Lohmuller served in the Army from 1954 to 1956, they lived near Fort Hood, Texas, and at the Arizona Navajo Ordinance Depot near Flagstaff, Ariz., returning to Philadelphia afterward. They moved to Bluffton in 1968 when Dr. Lohmuller joined the staff of the Caylor-Nickel Clinic.

In the Bluffton community, she devoted herself to service. She volunteered at the reception desk of the Caylor-Nickel Clinic and Hospital. An avid reader, she was a member and president of the Foltz Literary Club. She began and directed a free childcare center to serve the Bluffton migrant farm families so the children would not have to accompany their parents into the fields or be left unattended. Together with her husband Herb, she also founded a free healthcare clinic for the migrant families. A member of St. Joseph Parish in Bluffton, she was active as a choir member and cantor, religious education teacher, and member of the parish council and migrant ministry. She was a Third Order Franciscan and a member of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and the ecumenical group Church Women United.

She was immensely proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed Irish music, history and literature. She never ceased to impress her children by her vast knowledge of varied subjects and keen abilities to sew, repair broken appliances, rewire lamps and fuses, and cross-pollinate her own plants.

Mrs. Lohmuller is survived by her 10 children, Bernard (Karen), Martin (Jeannie), Mary (John Koors), John (Diane), Theresa (Larry Sell), Paul, Joseph (Ann), Margaret (James Pfister), Catherine (James Cicchiello), and Elizabeth (Ronald Grisoli). She’s also survived by 30 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Regina Marie Lavins Heisler; and her brother, Bernard Joseph Lavins.

Visitation with the family will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124 in Bluffton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Fr. David Violi will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Face masks are required by the funeral home and church. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish in Bluffton, St. Joseph Indian School or Catholic Relief Services.

If you are feeling ill or uncomfortable attending the services, please feel free to leave the family an online condolence on Genevieve’s guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. You also may live stream the Mass on the church’s Facebook page.