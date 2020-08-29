On Aug. 18, the Wells County Health Department delivered a cease and desist order to Matt and Adia Yergler, the owners of Yergy’s State Road BBQ. The order follows a verbal warning to the business that is openly and publicly defying the mask mandate for its employees.

Brandi Schorey, food environmental health specialist with the health department, said that the language in the order was provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, including $250 fine per day. Schorey said she assured the Yerglers at the time of delivery that she would not impose a fine at all and that the order did not mean the business was being closed.

However, Yergy’s was closed Friday afternoon after at least two more formal and signed complaints were made about the business continuing to defy the mask mandate. For more details, look for the story in the Aug. 29 News-Banner.

