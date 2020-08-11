Mollie M. Rudd, 84 of Bluffton, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Salyersville, Ky., to Ervin Puckett and Ethel Mae (Rowe) Puckett. Mollie worked for some time as a nurse’s aide in the therapy department of the hospital in Knox, Ind. She was a longtime caregiver for others.

Mollie and William C. “Charlie” Rudd Sr. were married in Catlettsburg, Ky., and he preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2016. Mollie attended the Church of God and was active in the Bluffton Church of God’s food bank.

Mollie is survived by her children, Irene (Kenneth) Blankenship of Gary, Ind., Carolyn Sue (Don) Rowe of Catlettsburg, Ky., Edgar Raymond (Lori) Angel of Merryville, Ind., Ethel Marie Angel of Ashland, Ky., Randy Angel of Bluffton, Jack (Desire` Green) Morlan of Craigville, Gladys Susie (Billie) Coffield of Tocsin, Connie Rose Rudd of Las Vegas, Nev., William C. Rudd Jr. of Paintsville, Ky., Milinda Sue (Ronnie) Cross of Fort Wayne, and Marsha Ann (Frank) James of Bluffton; 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Luther (Lisa) Mercer of Kenton, Ohio, and George Puckett of Ohio.

Mollie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie; a son, Ricky Troy Angel; and eight siblings, Ronnie Mercer, Lonnie Mercer, Troy Mercer, Ollie Puckett, Mary Bailey, Mae Pole, Pearlie Foreman, and Brenda Hollers.

Visitation will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Roe officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made in Mollies’ memory to Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne.

The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse, HomeCourt Home Care, and Aging and In-Home Services for the special care they showed to Mollie.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Mollie’s service at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com