sco, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Born March 22, 1951, in Decatur, he was the son of Loren and Nova Holt Barkley.

He graduated from Norwell High School with the Class of 1969. Michael worked as a driver for UPS Freight until his retirement. He also served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ellen Barkley of Churubusco; sons, Greg (Tammy) Barkley of Fort Wayne and Shane (Starr) Barkley of Columbia City; stepchildren, Susan (Condon) Bradbury of Roanoke, Lee Ann (Bob) Dunn, Theresa (Sam) Winebrenner, and Terry (Melissa) Coulter, all of Columbia City; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Donelle McMaster of Chattanooga, Tenn., Randy (Pam) Barkley of Ossian, Robin (Kevin) Lipp of Markle, Mark (Dixie) Barkley of Fort Wayne, and Kristie (Dean) George of Markle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive in Columbia City. With the governor’s executive order in place, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with limited seating. The funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.

Burial will take place in the Union Township Cemetery at Coesse. Memorial donations may be given in Michael’s memory to Whitley County Humane Society.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Michael’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.