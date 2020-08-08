Martha J. Gearhart, 97, of Markle, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Martha was a 1940 graduate of East Rock Creek High School. She had worked at Houser Engineering and later she worked at Square D/Schneider Electric for several years, retiring in 1984.

She was a member of the Markle United Methodist Church. She was a current member of the Waynedale Chapter of Eastern Star. She volunteered at Bluffton Regional Medical Center for more than 12 years, and also volunteered at Wells County Community Hospital and the Bargain Hut in Bluffton. Martha also delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.

Martha was born Aug. 25, 1922 in Wells County, Karl L. Ake and Velva Mae Houtz Ake.

She was united in marriage to Herbert “Paul” Gearhart Nov. 20, 1941, in Uniondale. Paul preceded her in death Oct. 18, 2000.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Bill) Stoffel of Roanoke; a son, Gregg Gearhart of Markle; four grandchildren, Tom (Jessie) Stoffel, Joe (Alicia) Stoffel, Melissa Anderson, and Brenton Gearhart; and four great-grandchildren, Tristan Anderson, Annalyss Anderson, Chesney Anderson and Elena Stoffel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Karl L. Ake.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Markle United Methodist Church, 145 W. Morse St. in Markle. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Markle United Methodist Church in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

