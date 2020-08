Notice of Public Hearing

SEA 390 Public Hearing of the Bluffton-Harrison Teachers Association (BHTA) and Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District (BHMSD) will jointly convene a Public Hearing on August 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Bluffton High School cafetorium located at Bluffton High School, #1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Public testimony will be taken at this hearing pursuant to Indiana Code 20-29-6-1(a) regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining.

nb 8/12

hspaxlp