In the Matter of the MAPLE CREEK WEST BRANCH TILE DRAIN VACATION.

Section: 12

Township: LANCASTER

Range: 12E

Wells County Drainage Board

Cause No. 2020-01

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN;

You are hereby notified that the MAPLE CREEK WEST BRANCH TILE DRAIN Vacation has been filed and public information is available in the office of the Wells County Surveyor, and that a hearing on the said report will be held before the Wells County Drainage Board at the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., Multi-Purpose Room 105, (Lower Level), Bluffton, Indiana at 8:30 A.M. on Tuesday, 8th day of September 2020.

Wells County Drainage Board

Blake Gerber

Kevin S. Woodward

Tammy Robbins

Jarrod M. Hahn

