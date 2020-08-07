Laurie Ann Girod, 58, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Laurie was born in Indianapolis on Oct. 20, 1961. She married Dr. Robert Girod in Fort Wayne on Aug. 21, 2008; he survives.

Survivors include two sons, Joshua D. (Kristen) Slaughter of NAS Pax River, Md., and Robert J.D. “Bobby” Girod of Fishers; three grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Sharice) Temple of Fishers, Edward (Sherry) Temple of Indianapolis, and Michael Barton of Greenwood; and her mother- in- law, Carolyn Neely of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Joann (Gruner) Barton.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

