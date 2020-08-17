Home Opinions Keeping our distance, even for national political conventions Keeping our distance, even for national political conventions August 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions It will be Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates Opinions The QAnon rot in the GOP Opinions A saga ends, but the test continues