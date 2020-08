Judy A. Stephens, 69, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

A service to celebrate her life has now been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary appeared in the April 6, 2020, edition of The News-Banner.