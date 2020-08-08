John K. Daniels, 71, of Greenwood, a former Bluffton resident, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Bluffton, to John Daniels and Winifred Louise Sloderbeck Daniels. His mother, now Winifred Gass, survives in Bluffton.

He married Kimberly Meltzer Nov. 15, 2003; his wife survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Chad (Sarah) Daniels and Brian Daniels, both of Indianapolis; two stepdaughters, Shawn Martin and Tracy (Russ) Daniel, both of South Carolina; three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; three stepsisters, Rita Couture of Kendallville, Caroline Beeler of Arizona, and Erna (Dave) Springer of Ossian; and a stepbrother, Earl (Deb) Gass of Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniels; his stepfather, Leo Gass; a sister, Carolyn Kleinknight; and a stepsister, Dorothy Policello.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Indiana Funeral Care, 2433 E. Main St. in Greenwood. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Monday.

Online condolences: https://www.indianafuneralcare.com