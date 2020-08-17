Jeannette M. Dickey, 69, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Jeannette was born July 19, 1951 in Muncie, to Richard C. Hanson and Fannie M. Holt Hanson. She was the anchor at Alert Security for 25 years in Fort Wayne and worked as the Ossian clerk-treasurer before retiring. She enjoyed motorcycles, spoiling her grandchildren, and helping her friends and family.

She had been a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Gamma Zeta Chapter, since 1982.

Surviving family include her daughters, Jill Smith of Fort Wayne and Jodi Dickey of Lexington, Ky.; her grandchildren, Ethan, Spencer, and Lydia Smith; her siblings, David (Judy) Hanson, Rick (Sahlee) Hanson, Lois Vlaskamp, and Toni (Rick) Waite; and lifelong best friends, Tim and Debbie Glenn of Ossian.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Danny Neal.

A memorial service led by longtime friend Milt Lengacher will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery east of Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Psi Iota Xi Sorority or to the ALS Walk Team, The Young and the Rest of Us.