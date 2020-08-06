Home State & National News Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen August 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Not easy eating green State & National News Anti-death penalty groups sue, say ISP roadblocks impede speech State & National News State cracks down on drivers passing idle school buses