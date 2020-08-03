Home State & National News Indiana adds 784 cases, 4 deaths to its COVID-19 tolls Indiana adds 784 cases, 4 deaths to its COVID-19 tolls August 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine State & National News 250,000 expected at Sturgis rally, bringing virus concerns State & National News SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years