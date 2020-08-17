Gary L. Gephart, 68, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2020 at his daughter’s residence in Craigville.

Gary was born in Bluffton on Dec. 16, 1951 to Joseph D. and Margaret A. (Cobbum) Gephart; both parents preceded him in death. He married Kathy S. (Hughes) on Jan. 15, 2012; she preceded him in death on Oct. 13, 2019.

Gary graduated from Bluffton High School in 1970. Following graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as a cook in Germany. He worked at Corning Glass and Franklin Electric and retired in 2012 from Fed-Ex after 27 years. Gary attended Park Community Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton. He enjoyed antique collecting, avid gun collector, wood working, fishing, riding his motorcycle and music. Gary enjoyed riding his golf cart around the neighborhood with his faithful K-9 “Teddy.” He was the happiest when taking family vacations to Tennessee and was always supportive of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Corinna (Chadd) Munson of Craigville and Cary (Joni) Gephart of Bluffton; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister-in-law, Linda Gephart. In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth W. Gephart.

Receiving of friends and family will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 8 p.m.

Burial will take place at a later date at the Grove Cemetery, Poneto. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111, Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Shelter or Indiana Donor Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com