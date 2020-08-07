Earnest Thurman “Pop” Earhart Jr., 72, a former resident of Ossian, died Sunday, Aug. 2, in Houston, Texas.

He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to Earnest Thomas Earhart and Mary Magdalene James Earhart His parents preceded him in death.

He married Barbara Reimers April 10, 1999, in Katy, Texas. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Phillip Wayne Earhart and Christopher Michael Earhart; two stepsons, Beau Fredrichsen of Spring, Texas, and Scott Ericksen of Omaha, Neb.; seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; a sister, Judith Kaehr of Ossian; and his former wife, Ruth Schueler, whom he married Sept. 22, 1971, in Ossian.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Boulevard in Katy, Texas.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Katy Funeral Home with Daniel Schramm officiating.

A graveside service will be held at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian is in charge of local arrangements.

Online condolences: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/katy-tx/earnest-earhart-9294630