Home News County election officials postpone installing paper trail system in ’20 County election officials postpone installing paper trail system in ’20 August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 08-19-2020 News Wells Court Docket: 08-19-2020 RSS Business owner wants city’s aid in mask fight