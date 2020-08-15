Carol J. Curry, 84, passed away Thursday morning at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Her death followed a short illness.

Carol was born Jan. 28, 1936, in Wells County to Herman and Esther Graft Werling. She married Larry N. Curry Aug. 25, 1956, in Ossian; her husband survives in Ossian.

Carol was a 1954 graduate of Ossian High School and was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Bethlehem Ladies Aid. She was a co-owner of L&C Engraving for 26 years in Ossian, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed camping, reading Amish books, embroidering and traveling. She and her husband Larry had traveled to 48 states, six provinces of Canada and Jamaica.

She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Katrina (Richard) Drillien of Bluffton and Heather (Bruce) Bultemeier of Ossian; five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren; a brother, Doyle (Laura) Werling of Ossian; and four sisters; Lois Boyts and Bonnie (Albert) McDowell, both of Goshen, Wanda (Tom) Eichhorn of Paonia, Colo., and Jean (Ron) Anderson of Bluffton.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Bernice Miller, Phyllis Jackson and Joyce Heckman; and a brother, Donald Werling.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian. Rev. Samuel Wirgau will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

