Aran L. Overholt, 49, of Muscantine, Iowa, and formerly of Markle, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

He was born on May 27, 1971 in Tustin, Calif., to Wilbur and Shawn (St. John Furgeson) Overholt.

Survivors include two sons, Dustin and Dakota; two sisters, Beth and Annette; and a granddaughter.

Calling hours are from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. A service will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits. Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

