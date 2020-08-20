Angela Leanne “Angie” Chasey, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Angela was born March 8, 1966 in Bluffton to Michael J. and Marlyn K. (Durr) Koons.

She graduated from Norwell High School in 1985 and from Ball State University in 1989. At the time of her passing, she worked as Director of Leadership Gifts for the Parkview Foundations. Earlier in her career, she served in the offices of Governor Evan Bayh, Gov. Parris Glendening (Maryland), and Senator Evan Bayh. Angie was an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne, where she served on the Vestry and other committees. She was a proud recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash.

Angie is survived by countless family and friends who loved her, including her devoted husband, Ryan of Fort Wayne; mother, Marlyn Koons of Ossian; aunt, Melanie Durr of Bluffton; uncles, Douglas Durr of Bluffton, David (Sally) Durr of St. Joseph, Mich., and Eric Koons of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Livy, her Springer Spaniel. She was preceded in passing by her father, Michael Koons.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Parkview Foundations, or the Town of Ossian, Archbold-Wilson Park for a memorial marker in Angie’s name in her beloved hometown.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com