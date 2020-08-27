Home Lifestyle Amish Cook: Julia, age 9, has an end-of-summer birthday party Amish Cook: Julia, age 9, has an end-of-summer birthday party August 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Insights: ‘Self care’ inventory Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: The remote control didn’t work on this Lifestyle Imagination is able to literally boggle one’s mind