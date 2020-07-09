William “Bill” Ford Jr. 72, of Hartford City, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in rural Hartford City. He was born on Friday, Aug. 15, 1947, in Wells County to William R. Sr. and Ruth C. (Payne) Ford.

Survirors include his wife, Sherry Lynn Ford of Hartford City; daughter, Shelli Ford of Hartford City; sisters, Mildred (Richard) Butler and Linda (Val) Black, both of Hartford City; brother, Jack Ford of North Dakota; sister-in-law, Cathy Ford of Montpelier; brother-in-law, Fred Myrick of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Ford of Montpelier; and sister Sharon Myrick of Hartford City.

A private service will be held Saturday, July 11 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville. Military Graveside Rites will be performed by the U.S. Army.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com