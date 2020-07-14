Wayne E. Werling, 90, of Ossian, Indiana passed away early Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at Ossian Health and Rehab.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in Fort Wayne to the late Walter Werling and the late Alma (Meyer) Werling.

Wayne was united in marriage to Esther Dunker on Oct. 23, 1954, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2005.

He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian.

Wayne was a lifelong farmer in Wells County, and in addition to farming, he drove semi for various individuals. He was also employed for Rae Magnet Wire in Fort Wayne for 29.5 years.

Wayne served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his son, Erik (Denise) Werling of Fort Wayne, and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Werling.

Wayne is preceded in death by a sister, Alice Ludwig.

Due to COVID concerns, private family services and visitation will be held. Burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian.

Preferred memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Sound Department.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.