By DAVE SCHULTZ

Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluffton Board of Works was a rather long one, and it didn’t officially end.

The three board members — Mayor John Whicker, Scott Mentzer, and Roger Thornton — were engaged in discussion with Mark Sullivan of Midwestern Engineers over the status of the water filtration plant under construction on the city’s south side.

At issue are changes that need to be made to a backwash tank, construction of which was complicated by the discovery of unexpected groundwater at the site. The groundwater could push the backwash tank up out of its setting, much like an ocean liner weighing several tons floats on the surface of the sea.

Sullivan said he had received the total cost of the revision at $173,000, an amount he said he did not know if it was “good, bad, or ugly.” He received itemized costs just before Tuesday afternoon’s meeting started.

He asked for time to review the numbers, and all present agreed to resume the conversation at 5 p.m. Thursday — assuming the contractor on the plant, Crosby Construction of Fort Wayne, and any relevant subcontractors could make the meeting, too.

So it was that the meeting was not adjourned so much as it was suspended, to resume again Thursday afternoon.

The problem with the backwash tank will not affect the total cost of the project, which has a $1 million contingency fee. Nevertheless, no one wants to dip into that contingency fee this early in the proceedings.

The discussion over the water filtration plant was the final event in what turned out to be a meeting that ran close to 90 minutes.

In other business:

• The board gave its approval to a plan to participate in Hometown Heroes, which will recognize Wells County military veterans. Details will be forthcoming on the project.

• The board dealt with yet another dangerous dog situation, as Amber Smeltzer asked the board not to allow her 5-month-old puppy to be designated as a nuisance animal. The board upheld the order, but if Smeltzer abided by all the terms of the order, she could return to the board in six months to see if the nuisance tag could be removed.

• Police Chief Kyle Randall said the shelter would continue to be closed to the public, even as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order removing most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to go into effect Saturday. He said the staff is not yet ready to deal that intimately with the public and the animals. The shelter will continue to be operated as it has been, responding to emergency calls, Randall said.

• Whicker said that Holcomb has issued an order forbidding utility shutoffs until Aug. 14, an order he said Bluffton Utilities would abide by.

• Reviewed a case brought to it by city resident Lena Johnson concerning water costs at a rental residents. The resident of a downstairs unit was being required to pay for their water costs and the water costs of the residents of an upstairs unit — a matter further complicated by a leak. Operations Manager Jon Oman said he would attempt to figure out the billing matter this week.

• The city agreed to lease space at City Hall to Ginny Vogel for use as an office as she directs the Wells Circuit Court’s Court-Appointed Special Advocate program.

• Although more discussion will be forthcoming as to specification, the board approved a request by RTT Investments Inc., the company building an apartment complex north of Walmart, to use PVC pipe for water service instead of ductile iron pips. Representatives of Midwestern Engineers, who were present for the discussion, said it was their opinion that the use of PVC pipe for water is now about 50 percent with traditional iron pipes at 50 percent.

