Thomas R. Rowles, 68, of Mesa, Ariz., and with family in Wells County, died Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born Feb. 21, 1952, in Meadville, Pa., to Dallas Fagan Rowles and Katherine Kay Ketchum Rowles. He married Cynthia Marie Cocolin Jan. 27, 1973, in Meadville. His wife survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Zonneveld; a son, Kevin (Alescia) Rowles; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Suzanne (Joe) Durovey, Karen (Jeff) Sparrow, and Diane (Bruce) Holland. The Hollands reside in Bluffton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.