Terry L. Nevil, 72, of Berne, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. He was born on Thursday, May 27, 1948, to the late Clarence and Thelma (Loper) Nevil.

Survivors include daughters, Heather (Terry) Konger of Berne; Shannon (Lynn) Herman of Berne, Alicia (Josh) Tankersley of Berne, Ashley (Rusty) Richmond of Bluffton, Chelsey (Noah) Polakovic of Laotto, and Brianna (Sean) McGuiggan of Garrett; sister, Jeane Baumer of Berne; brother, Virgil Nevil of Union City; 14 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the funeral home, and viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com