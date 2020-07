Ruth E. Risser, 93, of Bluffton, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service to celebrate and remember Ruth’s life has now been set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Elm Grove Cemetery. Pastor Les Cantrell of the First Baptist Church will officiate.

A complete obituary appeared in the April 30 edition of The News-Banner.

Online condolences at: www.thomarich.com