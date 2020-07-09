A celebration of life for Bob Line will be held Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. The open house celebration will be held at their home at 1419 W. Washington St., Bluffton.

There will be lots of food and drinks so come and celebrate Bob’s life with a story or two, about his golf, bowling, work and fun and family times.

Due to COVID-19, if you are not feeling well, please do not come. Masks will be provided.

The family asks that memorials be made to Visiting Nurse Foundation, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Bob’s obituary was published in The News-Banner on Friday, June 12, 2020.