Rick L. Davis, 60, of Uniondale ,passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Rick worked at Standard Plastics in Bluffton for five years. He formerly worked at TNM Plastics in Bluffton. He had owned his own pallet business for several years. Rick enjoyed playing Texas Hold ’Em and he liked old cars and going to car shows. He also like to go cruisin’. Rick loved spending time with his granddaughters and his dogs.

Rick was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Bluffton, to George W. Davis and Julia Maxine Flowers Davis. He was united in marriage to Dawn D. Gleim on May 3, 1980, at the Markle Church of Christ. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Matthew (Jessica) Davis of Hyden, Ky.; three granddaughters, Natasha, Matelynn, and Maddison; four sisters, Karen (John) Conrad, Sally Dillon, Bonnie Peeper, and Betsy Davis, all of Bluffton; two brothers, Gary (Rita) Davis of Poneto and Frank (Ruby) Davis of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George Davis Jr. and Freeman Davis; and a sister, Connie Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, following visitation at the Markle Church of Christ with Gerald O. Moreland officiating.

Interment will take place at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial donations can be made to the Bluffton/Wells County Animal Shelter in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

