Rex K. Gregg, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, at Majestic Health Care in New Haven.

Rex was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Rockcreek Township of Wells County to David and Dortha Irene Penrod Gregg. He graduated from Liberty Center High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 3rd Class.

Rex was a longtime farmer and lived and worked on his family farm since 1968. He was a member of the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene and was attending the Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Warren.

On August 24, 1952, in Keystone, Rex and Joyce E. Ware were married. They shared 61 years together before she preceded him in death June 24, 2013.

Survivors include two sons, Ron Gregg and Tim Gregg, both of Bluffton. He was a loving grandpa to three granddaughters, Jessica Meeks of New Haven, Brittany (Paul) Bingham of Ossian, and Abby (Travis) Langholz-Aldava of San Diego, Calif. He also has three great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister, Bonnie (Arthur) Hoy of Yorktown, Ind.

His is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom Gregg and Patrick G. Gregg

Private family services for Rex will take place at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial may be made in Rex’s memory to the Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Warren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.