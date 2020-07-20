Midland, LLC (1805 West Lancaster Street, Bluffton, IN 46714) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with Midland Parking Lot – 2020 located at 1805 West Lancaster Street, Bluffton, IN 46714. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Johnson Ditch located northeast of the site. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to MLS Engineering at 260‑489‑8571.

nb 7/20

hspaxlp