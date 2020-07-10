TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-20-0023-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $242,727.81

Cause Number: 90C01-1907-MF-000021

Plaintiff: HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Defendant: DIEGO BOLANOS CORTES and ABBY N. BOLANOS CORTES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the West half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 26 North, Range 11 East, Liberty Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter found per record witness; thence Easterly, 581.00 feet along the North line of said Northwest Quarter to a maq nail at the Northeast corner of the 2.09 acre tract described in Deed Record 149 Page 479 which shall be the place of beginning; thence continuing Easterly, 734.59 feet along said North line to a mag nail at the Northeast corner of the West half of said Northwest Quarter; thence Southerly, deflecting right 89 degrees 59 minutes 26 seconds, 331.05 feet along the East line of said West half to a 5/8 inch rebar stake at the Southeast corner of the 10 acre tract described in Deed Record 156 Page 35; thence Westerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 35 seconds, 738.55 feet along the South line of said 10 acre tract to a 5/8 inch rebar stake on the Southerly extension of said 2.09 acre tract; thence Northerly, deflecting right 90 degrees 40 minutes 30 seconds, 331.08 feet to the place of beginning. Said in survey to contain 5.60 acres more or less.

Commonly Known as: 4850 W 400 S, LIBERTY CENTER, IN 46766

Parcel No. 90-09-29-200-005.000-013

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

David M. Johnson, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30354-45

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington St., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Liberty Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

DIEGO BOLANOS CORTES

C/O – SCOTT HOLLIDAY, SHERIFF OF WELLS COUNTY

1615 W. WESTERN AVE

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

ABBY N. BOLANOS CORTES

5424 S 100 W

PONETO, IN 46781

