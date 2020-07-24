Phyllis A. Harness, 83, of Warren, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Bluffton, to John Arnold and Edith Bowman Arnold. She married Harold E. Harness Dec. 24, 1953, They have celebrated close to 67 years together.

Phyllis received the Samuel Jones Award, a civic service award in Warren. She also was the coordinator for the Bread of Life Food Pantry of Warren for 16 years.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Harness; a daughter, Linda K. Eltzroth; a son, Don R. Harness; six grandchildren, Shane (Angie) Eltzroth, Ryan Eltzroth, Josh (Nikki) Eltzroth, Felecia Jeffreys, Donnie Harness, and Johnathon Harness; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill Arnold and Larry Arnold; and a sister, Evelyn Stammen.

There will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Mossburg Cemetery with Pastor Jill Miller officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com