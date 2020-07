Patricia A. Eley, 90, of Bluffton, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial gathering has now been set from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Christian Care North Shores Activity Center. Guests will be able to visit with Pat’s family and watch her funeral service.

A complete obituary appeared in the March 31 edition of The News-Banner.

