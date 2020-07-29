As authorized by applicable statute, specifically IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5), the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana (“Council”), will meet in executive session for the following statutorily authorized purpose: “To receive information about and interview prospective employees.” The executive session will take place in the Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Immediately following the above referenced executive session, but not earlier than 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, Council will hold a special meeting in the Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770 to receive information, consider, and perhaps act on matters brought before Council.

nb 7/29

