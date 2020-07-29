Bluffton Motor Works, LLC. (dba WEG Commercial Motors), located at 410 E. Spring Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 is submitting a Notice of Intent to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) general permit ING250000 to discharge non-process wastewater from a once through non-contact cooling water operation. Discharge will be to the Wabash River.

Any person wishing further information about this discharge may contact Gwen McElhaney at 260-827-2374 or gmcelhaney@weg.net. The decision to issue coverage under this NPDES general permit for this discharge is appealable as per IC 13-15-6. Any person who wants to be informed of IDEM’s decision regarding granting or denying coverage to this facility under this NPDES permit, and who wants to be informed of procedures to appeal the decision, may contact IDEM’s offices at OWQWWPER@Idem.IN.gov to be placed on a mailing list to receive notification of IDEM’s decision.”

nb 7/29

hspaxlp