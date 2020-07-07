The Wells County Board of Commissioners and the Wells County Council are accepting applications for Board Appointments to the Wells County Public Library. This is a 4-year term, effective 8/15/2020 – 8/15/2024. If you are interested in serving on this board, please contact the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 260-824-6470 for an application. Applications can also be downloaded by going to the Commissioners page on the County Website at www.wellscounty.org. Send completed applications to Wells County Auditor, 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 or email to auditor@wellscounty.org. Applications will be accepted through July 24, 2020.

nb 7/7, 7/8, 7/9

hspaxlp