Lynn Scott Shaw, 87, of Warren, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born on April 2, 1933, in Huntington County to Ora “Dutch” & Evelyn (Scott) Shaw.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Stanley Shaw of Warren; three sons, Barry Shaw of LaFontaine, Brad (Linda) Shaw of LaFontaine, and Tracy (Jessica) Shaw of Fort Wayne; daughter, Denise (Lee) Sheehan of Decatur; a sister, Marjory Shaw of Warsaw; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Meredith Shaw; and one infant grandson.

Calling hours are 3-7 p.m. with masonic services beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at the funeral home with viewing one hour prior to the service.

