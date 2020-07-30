Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2020, Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company and Indiana Gas Company, Inc., both d/b/a Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana, Inc., a CenterPoint Energy Company (“Vectren”) filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”) for an Amendment to the Commission’s Order in Cause No. 44455 to extend the expiration date for continuation of Vectren’s bill assistance programs until such programs can be reviewed in the context of their upcoming base rate cases. The petition will be considered by the Commission as part of Cause No. 45405.

Richard C. Leger

Vice President,

Regional Operations

Vectren, a CenterPoint

Energy Company

nb 7/30

