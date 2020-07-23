Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on August 04, 2020 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/2855.htm.

RR9025796 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (209) RENEWAL

RIMEKE GOLF LLC, 2330 EAST 250 NORTH, Bluffton, IN

D/B/A TIMBER RIDGE GOLF CLUB

nb 7/23

