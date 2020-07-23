NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 7/17/2020

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of August, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Midwest America Federal Credit Union, 1104 Medical Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed General Development Plan: Proposed 3,769 sq ft Building with Drive-Thru Canopy and Parking.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1840 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.306 acres NE/4 28-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

