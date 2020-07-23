NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 7/17/2020

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of August, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of KVS LLC (Indiana Physical Therapy, 4251 Laymeyer Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed General Development Plan: Proposed 1050 sq ft building addition and parking lot expansion.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2170 Commerce Drive, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.651 acres SW/4 22-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

